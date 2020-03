MCKINNEY, Texas — The Martin’s Mill Mustangs have been taking care of business all season long, and on Saturday at McKinney Boyd High School they took down the McLeod Longhorns to win the 2A Region 2 Championship, and punch their ticket to the state tournament.

The Mustangs are still unbeaten on the season and are now two more victories away from hoisting the ultimate prize at the Alamodome.