Martin’s Mill girls extend incredible winning streak with victory over Como-Pickton

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs extended their incredible winning streak Friday with a blow-out victory over Como-Pickton.

The top-ranked Lady Mustangs beat the Lady Eagles handily, 65-6, in a lopsided victory. They also lengthened an amazing run to 105 consecutive wins, tying the second-longest winning streak in state history.

That streak belonged to Duncanville in 2011-2014.

Jada Celsur appeared unstopable at times as she led the Lady Mustangs with 24 points. Kalie Dunavant added 12 as Martin’s Mill had four players score in double figures.

Watch the video for game highlights.