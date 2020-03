MCKINNEY, Texas (KETK) – The Martin’s Mill boys have been unstoppable throughout the season, and the Mustangs proved just as invincible against a strong Alvord team.

The Mustangs led by 5 at the half, but extended the lead to a final 60-43 win. Now 38-0 on the season, the boys will take on McLeod Saturday at noon at McKinney Boyd High for the right to return to state for the second straight year.

Watch the video for game highlights.