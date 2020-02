MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Mavericks welcomed the Nacogdoches Dragons to Maverick Gym in a game with a district title on the line.

Both teams came into the game with matching 11-1 records, and and the resulting game was appropriately hard fought. But Marshall emerged with the victory, edging out Nacogdoches 69-65 and clinching at least a share of the district title.

Watch the game highlights in the video.