LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos took on Rockwall Heath in Longview needing to get back on track after back-to-back losses.

The Lobos got the win they needed, beating Rockwall 58-50. With the win, Longview improves its record to 21-8 on the season and 5-3 in district play.

