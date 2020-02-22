Lufkin’s season ends with 72-44 loss to Lancaster

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Lady Panthers fell behind early against a very athletic Lancaster team Friday in round two of the girls Class 5A high school basketball playoffs.

Even though, they fought hard throughout the contest, the Lady Pack was never able to dig itself out of the hole. The Lady Tigers employed a challenging full court press that Lufkin had a difficult time breaking, and took it out of its rhythm from the onset.

Lancaster retained control of the contest, eventually winning 72-44 over the Lady Pack.

Coach SaDale Lamb’s squad ends its season at 23-12.

Watch the video to see the highlights.