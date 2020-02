ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lady Lobos put on a late rally. But it was a little too late as Rockwall Heath held on for a 53-44 victory Friday to grab the final playoff ticket out District 11-6A.

The loss in this decisive tie-breaking game ends the Lady Lobos season at 14-18.

Meshia Shead was Longview’s leading scorer with 13 points.

Watch the video to see the highlights.