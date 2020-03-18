Letourneau’s Nate West named South Region Player of the Year

LONGVIEW – LeTourneau University men’s basketball’s Nate West was named the D3hoops.com South Region Player of the Year.

West also was named First Team All-South Region. It is the third time in his career he’s received first-team all-region honors.

A senior guard from Houston, West led the nation in assists with 208. He led the American Southwest Conference in scoring (28.6), assists per game (7.2) and three-point field goals (124). He finished the year with three triple-doubles, which ranked second in the country.

West broke the ASC scoring record, becoming the first in league history to reach 2,000 career points. He tied the school career scoring mark of 2,393 points. He set the school season (830) and game (67) records for points. He scored over 40 points in three games, with a career-high 67 versus Belhaven in the regular season finale.

LeTourneau went 23-6, advancing to the second NCAA Tournament in school history.