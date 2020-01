NECHES, Texas (KETK) — It was a packed house in Neches as the Tigers welcomed the number-one ranked LaPoynor Flyers into a top-tier East Texas showdown.

On the prior Tuesday, LaPoynor made quick work of Laneville, but Neches put up a much better fight.

But in the end, it was the Flyer who once again came out on top, beating the Tigers 58-47, Kase Johnston led the way with 14 points, followed by Isaac Jackson who had 13.