AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Two of the perennial East Texas 1A basketball programs squared off in Austin on Saturday to claim a spot in UIL state tournament.

LaPoynor and Laneville have been the class of this league, but this round went to the Flyers as they beat the Yellowjackets 64-48.

The Flyers’ first matchup will be this coming Thursday morning at the Alamodome.