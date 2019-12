ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — For the second season in a row, Athens High School hosted the Athens Invitational, as more than 30 boys and girls teams made their way to East Texas to compete for the top prize.

In the boys’ bracket, in came down to the LaPoynor Flyers and the Greenwood Rangers, who traveled all the from Midland.

It was a back and forth showdown, but the championship trophy isn’t traveling far, as LaPoynor beat Greenwood 62-55, to claim the Athens Invitational title.