KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – With two left to play in the regular season, the Kilgore Bulldogs are now only a half game out of first place in District 16-4A.

The K-Dogs rallied from a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Spring Hill 49-45 Friday.

Jeremiah Hoskins led Kilgore with 19 points, while C.J. Ingram added 13.

The Bulldogs who came in tied for second place in the district with the Panthers are now 6-2 in league play. Spring Hill drops to 6-3.

