Kilgore comes up short against Quinlan Ford

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Bulldogs saw their season come to an end Friday as they were held off by Quinlan Ford 49-44.

The contest was delayed by more than two hours because game officials did not show up, and the teams wound up having to wait for another crew to drive down from Mount Vernon.

Kilgore trailed 21-11 at halftime, but the K-Dogs got themselves back in the contest, but couldn’t manage to get over the hump.

Ford, now 25-12 on the season will take on Chapel Hill in the Class 4A region 2 quarterfinals.

