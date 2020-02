JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The 17th-ranked Jacksonville Lady Maidens are now one win away from running the table in district 16-5A, following a solid victory over the Whitehouse Lady Wildcats.

The Jacksonville girls came away with a 63-40 win at home ending Whitehouse’s six-game winning streak. The Maidens are now 13-0 in district play and 22-8 overall.

Watch the video for game highlights.