SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – The Jacksonville College Jaguars, fresh off their upset of the TJC Apaches, faced the Blinn Buccaneers in Shreveport’s Gold Dome for the Region XIV semifinals.

Despite good, strong play, the Jaguars trailed by 5 at the half. They hung tough and kept it close, but in the end fell to the Bucs 91-83.

Watch the video for game highlights.