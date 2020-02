WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) — The Hawkins Lady Hawks had a barn burner in Wills Point, as they took on Merit Bland in the second round of the playoffs.

It was a back and forth affair, but the Lady Hawks survived, beating Bland 44-42 and advancing to the regional quarterfinals.

Hawkins will now get ready to face Clarksville in the third round of the postseason.