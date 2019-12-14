Great East Texas Shootout: Mineola boys hold off Arp, Brownsboro ladies fall to Muenster

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The 33rd annual Great East Texas Shootout wraps up Saturday.

As part of the action Friday evening, the Mineola Yellow Jackets held off the Arp Tigers for a 63-62 victory.

The Jackets advance in 5th place boys bracket to face Malakoff at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Brownsboro Intermediate School gym. A win in that contest will send Mineola to the 5th place boys final against the winner between rivals Brownsboro and Van. They square off at 9:30 a.m. at Brownsboro Junior High.

Kelby Bruner led the Jackets with 21 points, while Jonah Fischer added 18.

Daniel Clary poured in 18 points for the Tigers, while Johnathan Blackwell had 17, Kadaylon Williams chipped in with 11.

In the girls brackets, the host Brownsboro Bearettes fell short of advancing to the championship bracket semifinals as they were defeated by Muenster 40-30.

Sophomore Mehkayia Moore led the Bearettes with 14 points. Brownsboro will take on Chapel Hill at the Intermediate school at 8:00 a.m. for the right to advance to the girls 5th place game.

The winner between Chapel Hill and Brownsboro will face the winner between Sunnyvale and Bullard.

Watch the video to see highlights of the two contests.