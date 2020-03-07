Grapeland runs past Tenaha, marches on to region final

BRYAN, Texas (KETK) – The No. 2-ranked Grapeland Sandies turned a three-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter into a 16-point victory over No. 8-ranked Tenaha.

With the 83-67 victory, the Sandies are now one win away from their second trip to the UIL State Tournament in the last four years.

B.J. Lamb led the way with 22 points for Grapeland, whiile Deco Bryant added 20.

The Sandies, now 35-1 on the season will face Shelbyville in the Class 2A region 3 final Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Bryan High School.

Watch the video to see the highlights.