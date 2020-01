BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — We had a rivalry matchup in Bullard on Friday night, as the Brook Hill Lady Guard hosted the 8th-ranked Grace Lady Cougars.

Grace had a double-digit lead in the 2nd quarter, but Brook Hill was able to make a run and cut into the lead for halftime.

But the Lady Cougars flexed their muscles in the 2nd half and left Bullard with a 49-32 victory.