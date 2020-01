TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Grace Cougars got a big win at home over their nearby rival Bishop Gorman Crusaders Friday night in their district opener.

The Cougars beat the Crusaders 64-51, knocking Bishop Gorman to 1-1 in district play.

It’s the first victory for Grace over Gorman since 2015.

Luke Jenz led the Cougars with 17 points, while Miles Minnick had 27 for the Cru.

Watch the video for game highlights.