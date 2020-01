TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It might be early in the season, but you could feel the intensity in Wagstaff Gymnasium as Tyler Junior College and Angelina College got ready to tip-off.

The Apaches are undefeated on the season, but both teams were 3-0 in Region 14 play.

The Roadrunners jumped out to an early lead, but Tyler was victorious in the end, winning 81-74, and moving their overall record to 12-0 on the season.