TATUM, Texas (KETK) – The Daingerfield Lady Tigers went into Tatum’s Eagle Coliseum with an unbeaten district record and just barely managed to hold onto it in a squeaker of a win.

The Lady Tigers edged out the Lady Eagles by 1 point, 51-50. They are 9-0 in district play and 15-6 overall.

Watch the video for game highlights.