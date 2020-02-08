Closings
Crockett claims outright district title for 2nd straight year, taking down Palestine Westwood

Friday Hoops Fever

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The number two-ranked team in the state in Class 3A, the Crockett Bulldogs, took on Palestine Westwood. The Bulldogs came in riding a 21-game winning streak, with a chance to clinch an outright district title.

The Panthers were trying to stay on pace for a playoff spot.

The Bulldogs bested Westwood 75-59, claiming the district championship outright for the second straight year. They’re now 27-2 on the season and 10-0 in district play.

Devin Walker led Crockett with 15 points.

The Bulldogs visit Elkhart next Friday.

Watch the video for game highlights, and to hear from a victorious Crockett head coach Kadrian Bryant.

