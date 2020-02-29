Chapel Hill boys pull out hard-fought win over Mabank, 51-46

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill Bulldogs are dancing onto round three of the UIL playoffs for the first time since their state tournament run in 2007.

Bulldogs first-year head coach Akimba Johnson played on that squad.

Johnson has been a guiding and inspirational force for C-Hill as they have made a tremendous turnaround from last season’s 3-23 mark.

The Dogs defeated Mabank 51-46 Friday to advance to the 4A regional quarterfinals where they will take on Quinlan Ford.

Keyjun Thomas led Chapel Hill with 18 points, as the Bulldogs improve to 24-9 on the season.

Mabank was led by Cade Bell, who also had 18. The Panthers finish the year at 15-18.

