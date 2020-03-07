Breaking News
Chapel Hill boys fall to Oak Cliff Faith Family 60-49

COMMERCE, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill Bulldogs’ Cinderella season came to an end against the reigning 4A state champions Dallas-Oak Cliff Faith Family.

The Bulldogs hung tough taking the lead in the third quarter, then trailing by just two at 44-42 going into the fourth quarter. But Chapel Hill hit a drought early in the final period, and the Eagles took advantage building a ten-point cushion.

In the end, the Bulldogs fell 60-49 with a valiant effort. They finish a tremendous turnaround season at 25-10 under first year coach Akimba Johnson, a Chapel Hill alum.

