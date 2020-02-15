Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Bullard takes district title, as they beat Gilmer 42-30 in Winona

Friday Hoops Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINONA, Texas (KETK) — Bullard and Gilmer have been the class of their district all season long, and on Friday night they needed a third matchup to decide who would be crowned district champions.

The Lady Buckeyes hung strong through, but the Lady Panthers pulled away in the 2nd half, beating Gilmer 42-30, and winning their third straight district championship.

Bullard will now host North Lamar this coming Monday night at 6:00 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs, while Gilmer will take on Paris.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC