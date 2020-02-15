Bullard takes district title, as they beat Gilmer 42-30 in Winona

WINONA, Texas (KETK) — Bullard and Gilmer have been the class of their district all season long, and on Friday night they needed a third matchup to decide who would be crowned district champions.

The Lady Buckeyes hung strong through, but the Lady Panthers pulled away in the 2nd half, beating Gilmer 42-30, and winning their third straight district championship.

Bullard will now host North Lamar this coming Monday night at 6:00 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs, while Gilmer will take on Paris.