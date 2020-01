BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The No. 10 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers flexed their muscle Friday as they ran away with a 53-32 victory over Chapel Hill.

Haley Day led Bullard with 19 points as the Lady Panthers improved to 24-4 on the season, and 5-0 in District 16-4A.

Chapel Hill fell to 15-7 on the season, and drop to 2-2 in league action. They were led by D.J. Kincade, who finished with 10 points.

Watch the video to see our Friday Hoops Fever highlights.