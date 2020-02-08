Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Brownsboro girls dominate rival Athens Lady Hornets 61-34

Friday Hoops Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Brownsboro Bearettes took over first place in district 14-4A Friday as they welcomed their Highway 31 Henderson County rivals, the Athens Lady Hornets to Bear Gymnasium.

After leading 32-21 at the half, the Bearettes pulled away for a dominant win at home, 61-34.

Junior Kentoya Woods led Brownsboro with 21 points, while sophomore Paris Miller added 13.

The No. 19-State ranked Bearettes improve to 28-6 on the season, and 8-1 in district play, one game ahead of Van, which fell at Canton Friday 53-35.

Mimi McCollister led the way for Athens with 17 points. The Lady Hornets fall to 18-12 on the year, and 4-5 in district play.

Brownsboro visits Mabank Tuesday and will claim an outright district title with a victory.

Athens plays host to Canton on Tuesday.

Watch the video for game highlights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC