Brownsboro girls dominate rival Athens Lady Hornets 61-34

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Brownsboro Bearettes took over first place in district 14-4A Friday as they welcomed their Highway 31 Henderson County rivals, the Athens Lady Hornets to Bear Gymnasium.

After leading 32-21 at the half, the Bearettes pulled away for a dominant win at home, 61-34.

Junior Kentoya Woods led Brownsboro with 21 points, while sophomore Paris Miller added 13.

The No. 19-State ranked Bearettes improve to 28-6 on the season, and 8-1 in district play, one game ahead of Van, which fell at Canton Friday 53-35.

Mimi McCollister led the way for Athens with 17 points. The Lady Hornets fall to 18-12 on the year, and 4-5 in district play.

Brownsboro visits Mabank Tuesday and will claim an outright district title with a victory.

Athens plays host to Canton on Tuesday.

Watch the video for game highlights.