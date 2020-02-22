Brownsboro girls continue playoff run with 63-46 win over Liberty-Eylau

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Brownsboro Bearettes advanced to the regional quarterfinals with their 63-46 win over the Liberty-Eylau girls.
The Bearettes will play the Sunnyvale Lady Raiders next.
Watch the video for game highlights.
