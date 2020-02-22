Brownsboro girls continue playoff run with 63-46 win over Liberty-Eylau

Friday Hoops Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Brownsboro Bearettes advanced to the regional quarterfinals with their 63-46 win over the Liberty-Eylau girls.

The Bearettes will play the Sunnyvale Lady Raiders next.

Watch the video for game highlights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC