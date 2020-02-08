Brook Hill clinches playoff spot with win over Grace

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It was a big-time private school showdown with a great atmosphere to wrap up the regular season and district schedules for two area rivals.

The No. 5-ranked Brook Hill Guard held off the Grace Cougars for a 55-47 victory Friday that secured them a post-season berth as the No. 2 seed out of TAPPS 5A District 3.

If the Cougars would have won, it would have forced a tie-breaker game with Brook Hill to determine the final playoff spot from their league.

The Guard finishes the regular campaign at 17-8, and 4-2 in district action.

Grace ends its season at 10-14.

Watch the video to see the highlights.