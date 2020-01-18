Arp stays unbeaten in district play after beating Winona

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – The Arp Tigers are 5-0 in district action.

Arp defeated Winona on the road Friday 68-54 to remain as the only unbeaten team in 16-3A.

In what turned out to be a back and forth affair, the Wildcats led 50-46 going into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers outscored Winona 22-4 in the final period to come away with the victory.

Senior Tren Jones led Arp with 16 points as Joe Crawford’s bunch is now 12-5 overall.

Winona’s Cameron Jones had 19 points to lead all scorers. The Wildcats fall to 1-4 in district play.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

