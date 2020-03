SHREVEPORT, Louisiana — The women won the title in 2019, and in 2020 it’s the Angelina College men who will be dancing after they beat Blinn 87-73 in the Region 14 championship game.

This is the first time the Roadrunners have won the conference tournament since 1998.

Angelina College will now get ready to head to Hutchinson, Kansas for the NJCAA National Tournament.