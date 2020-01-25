21 Diboll beats Pineywoods Academy in commanding 75-48 win

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – The Diboll Lumberjacks extended their winning streak to nine straight victories Friday.

Diboll flexed its muscle by beating up on Lufkin’s Pineywoods Academy 75-48 as they remain undefeated in district play at 7-0.

The Jacks have been dominating their opposition since they began league play. Coach James Davis’ squad has won their seven district games by an average of almost 29 points a game.

Diboll visits Pollock Central next Tuesday evening.

Watch the video to see the highlights.