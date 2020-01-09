Friday H.S. basketball game changes due to weather

KETK – The potential for severe weather throughout East Texas on Friday evening has a number of area high schools making schedule changes for their boys and girls basketball games.

Below are the confirmed changes so far:

Whitehouse at Lufkin:

Girls Varsity will now play at 4:00 p.m.

Boys Varsity will now play at 5:15 p.m.

All Sub-Varsity games canceled.

Pine Tree at Marshall:

Girls Varsity will now play at 4:30 p.m. at Marshall Junior High.

Boys Varsity will now play at 4:30 p.m. at Marshall High School.

Troup at White Oak:

Girls Varsity will now play at 4:30 p.m.

Boys Varsity will now play at 5:45 p.m.

JV games will be played at same time as varsity in White Oak’s middle school gym.

West Rusk at Winona:

Girls Varsity will now play at 5:15 p.m.

Boys Varsity will now play at 6:15 p.m.

Sulphur Springs North Hopkins at Martin’s Mill:

Girls Varsity plays at 6:00 p.m.

No Sub-Varsity games will be played.

