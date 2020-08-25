Woodville-West Rusk game moved to Saturday due to Laura, looking for new site

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Woodville and West Rusk have postponed their season-opening game from this Friday until Saturday due to Hurricane Laura.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Lufkin, but Laura has forced the teams to change locations. They are currently still searching for a site.

Laura officially upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning. The East Texas Storm Team is forecasting that it could grow into a Category 3 by late Wednesday night.

If so, it would be the first major hurricane to make landfall in Texas since Harvey back in 2017.

Broaddus ISD has decided to move to just remote learning on Wednesday and will hold no classes Thursday or Friday due to the storm.