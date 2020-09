WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK)- Winnsboro ISD shared on Facebook that they have decided to cancel their homecoming game, which was scheduled for Friday night.

The district added that the 7th and 8th grade teams will still play Thursday at home at 5 p.m.

The junior varsity team will also still play Thursday at home at 6:15 p.m.

Winnsboro will also post information about ticket refunds soon.