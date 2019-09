TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In one of the most exciting games of the night in East Texas, Whitehouse held on in a barnburner 43-36 win over Chapel Hill.

The game was played on a neutral site at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

In the final frame, the two teams combined for five touchdowns and a field goal.

Both teams move to 1-1 headed into Week 3.

Watch the video to see the highlights.