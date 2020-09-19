White Oak beats New Diana 35-10

NEW DIANA, Texas (KETK) – The White Oak Roughnecks had to wait until this week to get their season going.

Coach Kris Iske’s team got their 2020 campaign going on the right note with a 35-10 win on the road over the New Diana Eagles.

Watch the video for game highlights.

Now last night in the junior high game between these two schools, a heart-touching moment as Anjel Barron, an eighth grader who is quadriplegic, was handed the ball on the first play of scrimmage.

On his motorized wheel-chair, he got a convoy from his teammates and scored a 53-yard touchdown.

This is a young man that loves sports, plays baseball in the miracle league of East Texas in Longview, and participates in Special Olympics.

The play was set up by New Diana head football coach Clark Harrell who got White Oak on board with the idea.