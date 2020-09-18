Waskom dominates Arp, stays unbeaten

PROGRAMMING ALERT | Days of our Lives
ARP, Texas (KETK) – Arp head football coach Dale Irwin won’t sugarcoat the fact that his team is extremely young this season.

As you might expect, they are experiencing some growing pains so far.

The Waskom Wildcats went into Arp Thursday and beat up on the Tigers running away with a 62-14 victory, after leading 35-0 at the half.

Waskom improves to 2-0 on the season, while Arp falls to 0-3.

Both teams will open district play next week, as the Wildcats are at Ore City next Friday.

Arp visits Quitman next Friday.

