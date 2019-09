HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Thursday night football game has been moved after rain would have certainly made the playing conditions a hazard.

A non-district matchup between Union Grove and Harleton has been moved to Hallsville ISD because the stadium has a turf field.

Kickoff is still set for 7:30 p.m. with Harleton still set as the “home” team.

Gate prices will be $5 for adults and $3 for students.