JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville was home to a repeat from last year as the undefeated Carthage Bulldogs beat Midlothian Heritage in a rematch from last year’s state semifinals.

The Dawgs came away with a convincing 24-7 victory over the Jaguars. They’ll play Lampassas or Liberty Hill next week in the semifinals.

Watch the video for game highlights.