Longview and JT become district rivals, Carthage stays out of 4A D-2

UPDATE #2 (9:15 A.M.) – With Longview dropping down to 5A, Tyler Lee becomes the only 6A school in East Texas and will play in 10-6A. Their district will include:

Dallas Skyline

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

North Mesquite

Rockwall

Rockwall Heath

UPDATE (9:00 A.M.) – Longview and John Tyler will be district rivals for at least the next two years after the Lobos were dropped to 7-5A D1

After talk that the Lufkin Panthers could also join the same district, they will stay in 8-5A D1 as part of a stacked nine-team district that includes College Station and Conroe Caney Creek.

Carthage will not join Gilmer and Pleasant Grove in District 8, the Bulldogs will instead be in 4A D2;District 10. @KETK @FeverScoreboard #UILRealignment pic.twitter.com/0CJReqvzwH — Garrett Sanders (@CowboyTD) February 3, 2020

Another big highlight is that defending state-champion Carthage will not join Gilmer and Pleasant Grove for the 2020-2022 seasons in the same district. There was talk that the three state powerhouses could join up for the new “District of Doom.” 8-4A D2 includes:

Gilmer

Spring Hill

Paris North Lamar

Pittsburg

Liberty-Eylau

Pleasant Grove

Carthage will be in 10-4A D2 which includes Center, Jasper, Madisonville, Rusk, and Shepherd.

Stay tuned for more realignment updates.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If there could be a Super Bowl for Texas high school athletics outside the state championships, Monday would be that day.

UIL is set to release its new district lineups after realignment for the 2000-2022 seasons.

Every two years, the UIL goes through a realignment process to place schools with similar enrollments in athletic districts, with the idea of keeping competitive balance within districts. Football, volleyball and basketball districts are part of Monday’s announcement. Districts for other activities will be announced later.

In December, UIL released the new classification enrollment cutoffs, but schools do not know until Monday what districts they will actually fall under.

If schools do not like where they are placed, they have until Valentine’s Day to file an appeal.

Stick with KETK for the new district alignments and how they will affect East Texas schools.