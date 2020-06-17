UIL lifts ban on broadcasting Friday night football games for 2020 season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to the uncertainty that the coronavirus pandemic is having on the 2020 high school football season, the UIL is temporarily lifting its ban on broadcasting regular-season games.

BREAKING contingent upon a 2020 #txhsfb season the UIL WILL lift the Friday night live broadcast ban during the regular season….



This will be for 2020, both schools must agree to the broadcast…Dr. Breithaupt says they want to protect Friday night, but this yr is an exception — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) June 17, 2020

While many across the state are hoping that the season can continue as normal, the move allows school districts to be able to offer an alternative for fans to enjoy the games who are either nervous about being in a large crowd or are in a high-risk demographic for the virus.

It will be up to the schools about how broadcasting games would need to function because both schools in a game would have to agree to broadcast it.

Dr. Breithaupt says by making this decision now, this will allow ISD's to negotiate broadcast rights etc or allow student led broadcasts to prepare to put a broadcast on…



Remember BOTH schools need to agree to the broadcast per Dr. Breithaupt #txhsfb https://t.co/h4bqohec2o — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) June 17, 2020

The announcement comes one day after several East Texas high schools have temporarily suspended their summer workout programs due to either a student or staff coming down with COVID-19.

This is all contingent that there will be games played this season. While many are looking to return to normalcy, hospitalization numbers are continuing to reach record highs since the pandemic started.

Gov. Abbott in a press conference on Tuesday said that Texas has plenty of hospital beds available despite the high numbers and while there is cause for concern, he said there was still little cause for alarm.