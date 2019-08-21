UIL approves Bowser’s transfer papers to play at John Tyler

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Pending the approval of a residency waiver, standout senior defensive back Jermone Bowser, Jr., who had transferred from Whitehouse in June, will be allowed to play varsity sports at John Tyler High School in the 2019-20 school year.

The UIL state executive committee unanimously granted Bowser his appeal Tuesday afternoon.

Last month the District 7-5A Division I executive committee had ruled Bowser ineligible as they believed he had transferred schools for athletic purposes.

That decision was overturned.

Bowser’s father is now an assistant football coach for CUJO’s freshman team as well as a criminal justice teacher at JT.

His mother is a nurse for Tyler ISD.

The younger Bowser was first team all-district for the Wildcats last season. He made 40 tackles, and pulled down three interceptions.

Bowser, who will likely see some time at wide receiver for the Lions as well, is the younger cousin of former JT, and University of Houston star Tyus Bowser, who now plays outside linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens.

John Tyler has a scrimmage against Dallas Jesuit Friday at 7:15 p.m. at North Forney High School.