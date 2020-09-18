Ugly ending to Longview-Texas High scrimmage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The one and only tune up for the the Longview Lobos and Texas High Tigers before their regular season openers next week was cut short Thursday.

It was also dwarfed by a benches-clearing brawl that forced coaches to cancel the remainder of the scrimmage.

Upset by his team’s character, Longview head coach John King made the Lobos run close to 30 minutes of non-stop 100-yard sprints.

The Lobos will kick off the 2020 season next Friday against Temple at 8:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Watch the video to see some highlights of the scrimmage.