Tyler Legacy to play intra-squad scrimmage as Nac goes into quarantine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Set for its first and only tune up before kicking off its 2020 campaign, The Tyler Legacy football team will now play an intra-squad scrimmage Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.



The Nacogdoches Dragons football team which was going to face the Red Raiders Friday has gone into quarantine for 14 days according to head football coach and athletics director Darren Allman.



That means Nac’s Sept. 25 opener against Greenville is being canceled. No word yet on whether or not their Oct. 2 matchup at Lufkin will be affected.

Their October 2nd match up with Lufkin will most likely be cancelled as well.

Lufkin head football coach and athletic director, Todd Quick, tells us that they are in the process of looking for a new opponent for that date.



Legacy head coach Joe Willis says they will treat the scrimmage similar to a spring game.



The Red Raiders will open the season next Friday September 25 at home against rival Lufkin at 7:30 p.m.



We’ll be airing most Tyler and Tyler Legacy home games on our sister station KTPN, also known as “The Z”.



It’s an exclusive partnership for broadcasting and live-streaming Tyler ISD games played at Rose Stadium.



The first game is next Thursday, when the Tyler Lions host the Texas High Tigers.



Look for “KPTN” on Suddenlink Cable Channel 9 in Tyler. You can also watch it “over the air” on a digital antenna on channel 51.2, as well as on other cable systems.



Here are the home games for the Tyler Lions and Tyler Legacy Raiders at Rose Stadium:

9/24 (Thursday): Lions v. Texas High9/25: Raiders v. Lufkin – NO BROADCAST PER UIL RULES

10/02: Raiders v. Lions (Rose City Rivalry)

10/30: Raiders v Dallas Skyline

11/6: Lions v West Mesquite11/13: Raiders v Mesquite Horn11/20: Lions v Highland Park

11/27: Raiders v Rockwall-Heath

12/4: Lions v Longview