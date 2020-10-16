Tyler Legacy adjusts to Allen ISD football game cancellation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a sudden cancellation of Friday’s game with Allen ISD, Tyler Legacy quickly searched for another opportunity, landing a game with a school in Arkansas.

Last Friday, Allen ISD identified a number of COVID-19 cases on their varsity team. By Saturday, Coach Joe Willis received a call regarding the cancellation of their scheduled games. Wanting to avoid a two-week break given that next week is a bye week for the Red Raiders, Willis got in touch with Coach Kevin Kelley with the Pulaski Academy Bruins of Little Rock, Arkansas.

“Knowing him from his reputation, some of the challenges they create with their unorthodox play, I decided it would be a good opportunity for the kids. That’s a state championship-caliber program. They won their 5A state championship in Arkansas and I think they’ve won 8 in the last 20 years or so,” said Willis.

The Bruins are notorious for being aggressive, gadget plays, on-side kids, and unorthodox plays. Coach Willis said the on-side kicks are a factor that’s will be useful to his program. “A lot of the times, you don’t really see an on-side kick until maybe a game you have to win by getting on one. It’s a good chance for our guys to understand that it may come down to getting on an on-side kick to win the game,” said Willis.

Despite this not being a district game, given the bye week and the delay in their season caused by the pandemic, Coach Willis said this is a good opportunity to get his kids some more experience.

“For our team, in particular, we didn’t have Spring Football and we didn’t go through offseason and so the kids are just now learning our system. In a lot of ways, the first four ball games are Spring football. We’re basically taking this month with the time that we would’ve had to play at the end of April and May.” Coach Joe Willis, Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. You can watch it live on our sister station KTPN. It can be seen on Suddenlink cable channel nine or channel 51.2 with an over the air digital antenna.