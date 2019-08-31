Tyler Lee spoils Jake Griedl’s debut, knocks off Marshall 27-20

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Lee Red Raiders made Marshall play catch up all night.

Ultimately, the Red Raiders held on to win over the Mavericks 27-20.

In a game that didn’t kickoff until 9:45pm, due to storms in the area, Lee jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter of play.

A very athletic Marshall with high expectations going into the season was playing its first game under new head coach Jake Griedl.

But every time the Mavs made the game close, Lee would have an answer.

