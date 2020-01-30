Tyler Lee set to hire state-championship winning coach to lead football team

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Lee has settled on a new football coach, a source tells KETK News.

Tyler ISD will announce Colleyville Heritage ISD head coach Joe Willis at a special meeting of the Board of Trustees later on Thursday.

Willis won a state championship back in 2012 and made it to the state quarterfinals last season. Tyler Lee went 6-5 in 2019 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. It was their first playoff appearance in five years.

Willis leaves Colleyville with a 40-23 overall record and is a graduate of ETBU in Marshall. He replaces Kurt Traylor who left to take a job with his brother Jeff at UTSA.