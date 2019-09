ROCKWALL, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Lee continued to show its toughness for the 2019 season with a 39-34 comeback win over Rockwall-Heath to start district play.

The Red Raiders trailed late in the fourth quarter but punched in a touchdown with just over four minutes to go.

Then, it’s defense had an enormous goal-line stand in the final minute of the game to hold on for the win.

The Red Raiders move to 4-1 on the year.